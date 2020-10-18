Nayanthara Starrers That Received Tremendous Response, From 'Bigil' To 'Rappakal'

Nayanthara has now become one of the leading ladies of the South Indian industry. In the career that spans almost two decades, the ravishing star has impressed fans with her splendid acting prowess. Several movies of the diva went on to emerge as major commercial success garnering a tremendous response from her fans. Here we have a listed down a few hit movies of the actor. Take a look:

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is an action-comedy flick which released back in 2015. Starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film chronicles the life of a man who wants to become rowdy, however, his mother wishes for him to be a police officer. He later falls in love with a hearing-impaired girl and faces a massive dilemma upon receiving a shocking request from the girl. The chemistry of both the lead actors created magic online and critics termed the film as a “massive family entertainer” of the year. On IMDb, the film has received 7.3 stars out of 10.

ALSO READ| Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Return To Chennai After Vacationing In Goa; See Pictures

Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Featuring Nayanthara, Arya and Santhanam, Boss Engira Bhaskaran revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky man, Bhaskaran, who isn’t employed yet he is living an easy-going life. He keeps neglecting his life and future until and unless he meets a young girl, Chandrika. In order to marry her, Bhaskaran is bound to change his lifestyle. As soon as the movie hit the cinema houses, it generated positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Such was its success that Boss Engira Bhaskaran was later remade in Kannada as Parijatha and in Bengali as Raja Rani Raji.

ALSO READ| 'Kaashmora 2' Cast Boasts Of Karthi, Nayanthara, Sri Divya And Others

Rappakal

Rappakal is a commercially successful movie which has received an IMDb rating of 7.1 stars. Starring Mammootty, Nayanathara and Sharada, the plot of the movie features the life of a valet, who is also a vigilant caretaker of the Tharavad Veedu and is referred to as the ‘Tree of Goodness’ known to protect the sanctity of the family. The movie explores the Keralite family and its evocation of the need to keep intrinsic morals in any period of difficulty.

ALSO READ| Nayanthara's Films With Female-centric Themes To Binge-watch On Next Movie Night

Bigil

Helmed by Atlee, Bigil is a sports action film featuring Nayanthara, Vivek, Jackie Shroff and Kathir in pivotal roles. The movie essays the life of a mobster and former football player Michael. He decides to coach a women’s football team when their coach gets attacked. Michael deals with difficulty when his team does not cooperate with him due to his violent nature. At the same time, he is also tracked down by some rivals who want revenge. The film has earned 6.8 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ| Nayanthara's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Had Women-centric Themes

(Image Source: Stills from Rappakal & Bigil)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.