Nayanthara's Films With Female-centric Themes To Binge-watch On Next Movie Night

Nayanthara is known as the lady superstar of South-Indian cinema. She has impressed critics and fans with her performances time and again. The actor has been a part of several female-centric movies during her career. Here are some of her most memorable performances in lead roles:

Nayanthara films that had female-centric themes

Arram

Arram is one of the most acclaimed films of the actor as she went on to win over 4 awards for her performances. Nayanthara portrays the role of District Collector Madhivadhani who goes through a challenge professionally when a small girl, Dhanshika falls in a deep pothole. The movie depicts how the girl is rescued during which a lot of the processes failed. Also, during all of this Madhivadhani realises that the girl isn’t receiving enough oxygen. The doctors, however, inform that she has enough time to survive, and the girl is finally rescued with help from her brother Muthu.

Airaa

Nayanthara is seen playing the role of Yamuna in Airaa who is a journalist and is heavily inspired by her grandmother Parvathy who, despite being visually impaired has a vision that is sharper than normal people. This is the second movie wherein Nayanthara is seen in a double role, the first one being Maya. Airaa is a Tamil horror flick directed as well as written by KM Sarjun and was bankrolled under the banner KJR studios. The star cast includes Nayanthara, Kalaiyarasan, and Yogi Babu. While the movie was planned to hit theatres on Christmas 2018, the shoots finished later, and it eventually released in March 2019.

Kokila Kolamavu

Kokila Kolamavu features Nayanthara playing the titular role of Kokila who, in order to help her family after her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, ends up working for the cocaine dealing mafia Bhai. The movie further explores Kokila’s story as she dodges getting arrested a number of times and also escapes from being raped by Mohan. The story’s end sees Kokila getting through all her troubles and she stops working for the drug-lord while she also gets him arrested. The final sequence sees Kokila and her family set up a business where they sell Kolam powder and call it Kokila Kolamavu.

