Nayanthara And RJ Balaji's 'Mookuthi Amman' Release Date Set For Diwali On Disney+ Hotstar

Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman release date has been set for Diwali 2020. The makers had earlier announced that they would be releasing the film on an OTT platform. Fans are thus excited about the movie as the release date had been held off due to the pandemic situation in the country.

Mookuthi Amman release date set for Diwali on Disney+ Hotstar

The makers of the Nayanthara and RJ Balaji film Mookuthi Amman have revealed that the movie will premiere this Diwali. Earlier the release date of the film was scheduled to be in May 2020. However, as the country saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, theatres were shut down. Following the same, the makers halted the theatrical release of the film.

Thus, the movie will be releasing on Disney plus Hotstar VIP platform. The Tamil film had created a huge buzz and thus fans have been eagerly waiting for this film. Nayanthara's movies in the past have created a lasting impact on the audiences. RJ Balaji's movies too had been stalled due to the pandemic thus his fans too are excited to watch him in Mookuthi Amman. The movie has already created a buzz due to the Mookuthi Amman cast line up, including actors like Nayanthara who plays the titular role of Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji, Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh and Indhuja Ravichandran. This Diwali release will see both the stars in a different avatar. Mookuthi Amman's cast too has expressed their excitement for the film’s release.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of RJ Balaji. The movie has been co-directed by NJ Saravan and the script has been written by RJ Balaji. This Diwali release will be bankrolled by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner of Vels Films International. Thus, fans are quite excited about the movie's premiere on the OTT platform and expressed their delight in the comments section of the tweet posted.

