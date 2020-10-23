Nayanthara's First Look From Debutant Milind Rau's 'Netrikann' Unveiled By Partner Vignesh

On Thursday, October 22, the first look of Nayanthara from her film Netrikann was unveiled by Vignesh Shivan online. Sharing Netrikann poster online, Vignesh wrote, "Thanking God & universe for this moment ! A powerful #Nayanthara in an #ActionThriller Thank you #thangamey for being my everything ! All the best to us ! Hope you all like it." (sic) Interestingly, the Nayanthara starrer borrows its title from the 1981 Tamil film of the same name. The movie had Rajinikanth, Lakshmi, and Saritha in the lead.

Check out Netrikann poster:

Nayanthara in Netrikann

Netrikann written and directed by debutant Milind Rau is an action-thriller where Nayanthara might essay the role of a blind woman. The movie went on floors last year and also features actor Ajmal in a prominent role. Karthik Ganesh of the Bombairiya (2019) fame will be handling the cinematography and Lawrence Kishore of Kaali (2018) fame. Netrikann's music is composed by Girishh G. Interestingly, Netrikann is director and Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's debut project as a producer.

Happy,proud & blessed 😇🙏🏻 #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann

Produced by RowdyPictures 😎



Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings 😇@Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation - a thriller 👍🏽 shoot starts today wit all ur blessings 😇😇🥳🥳👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/qmHAAxmQ7S — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) September 15, 2019

Netrikann is currently in post-production and is slated to hit the marquee soon. Interestingly, Netrikann is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's second film together. The last time they worked together for Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015).

What's next for Nayanthara on the work front?

Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screens soon.

Besides this, Nayanthara also has debutant Appu N Bhattathiri's Nizhal with Kunchacko Boban, Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, among others in her kitty. While Nizhal is touted to be a thriller, Annaatthe is a family drama that narrates the tale of a brother and sister. Both the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

