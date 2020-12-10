Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Acquire Vasanth Ravi's 'Rocky', Take A Look At The Tweet

Actor and director Vignesh Shivan recently took to Twitter to announce that he and Nayanthara have acquired rights to Vasanth Ravi's new movie Rocky. He also added that the acquisition made him very happy and that he truly believed 'what goes around comes around'. Take a look at the tweet and read more about the film:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan acquire Rocky

There r moments in life, wer u feel #WhatGoesAroundComesAround @arunmatheswaran my dear friend for a long time,started together as ADs & now to see our names together in ur first film makes me feel happy:)



Nayan &Me want to present this special film to ya'll #RowdyAquiresRocky pic.twitter.com/Hs5rfoWUsx — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 9, 2020

In the tweet, Vignesh wrote that there are a few moments in life when he believes that 'what goes around comes around'. He then added that he and his 'dear friend' Arun Matheswaran started together as Assistant Directors and were happy to see their names together in their first film. The tweet then read - 'Nayan &Me want to present this special film to ya'll' with the hashtag - #RowdyAquiresRocky.

Many fans showered the tweet with love and added their congrats to the stars as well. One fan added - 'Bro eagerly waiting for this movie #Rocky .. And I'm now happy that #RowdyAquiresRocky pls brother soon release in theatre .. as Christmas treat to our Dark Cinema lover's' and another mentioned - 'Most most awaited one ... eagerly waiting to see @iamvasanthravi performances after taramani... & esply cinematography'. Take a look:

Most most awaited one 🔥... eagerly waiting to see @iamvasanthravi performances after taramani❤️...

& esply cinematography🤗 — Thava Prasath (@thava_tweets) December 9, 2020

Bro eagerly waiting for this movie #Rocky .. And I'm now happy that #RowdyAquiresRocky pls brother soon release in theatre 🔥.. as Christmas treat to our Dark Cinema lover's 😊 — Î'M Æ Mæñ TØœ (@DfcLoga) December 9, 2020

Nice 😊😊 — Vigneshwaran (@vignesh101291) December 9, 2020

Rocky is an upcoming Tamil film about a gangster. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran in his directorial debut and stars Vasanth Ravi, Raveena Ravi, Bharathiraja, Rohini and Ravi Venkatraman in different roles. Rocky movie release date has not been made public yet but many fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the film.

In terms of their recent work, Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman (2020). The film was written and directed by RJ Balaji in his directorial debut and was co-directed by N. J. Saravanan. It cast Nayanthara as Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji as Engels Ramasamy and Urvashi as Paalthangam. Vignesh Shivan on the other hand recently directed Paava Kadhaigal. The film has not released yet and is scheduled to stream first on 18 December 2020 on Netflix.

