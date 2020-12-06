Did You Know Nayanthara Poured Glycerin In Arya's Eyes To Make Him Cry In 'Raja Rani'?

Raja Rani is a romantic-comedy-drama film that featured Arya, Jai, Nayanthara and Nazriya Nazim in the leading roles. The film witnessed the directorial debut of Atlee and was helmed by AR Murugadoss. Did you know the lead actor Nayanthara had to pour in glycerin in Arya's eyes to make him cry? Take a look at some interesting Raja Rani movie trivia.

Raja Rani movie trivia

According to IMDb, the cast of Raja Rani had a fun time on the sets of the film. Incidentally, during one of the sentimental scenes, Arya couldn't hold back his laughter. Hence, Nayanthara had to pour in glycerin in his eyes to make it look like Arya is crying. The entire team of the film shared a strong bond and grew close. As per the reports, Atlee referred to Nayanthara as darling while he called Nazriya a sweetheart.

Another interesting trivia is that producer, A R Murugadoss was so moved by the film that a few scenes left him teary-eyed. The entire team of Raja Rani conducted a tour covering entire Tamil Nadu to thank the audience for their love and appreciation. Raja Rani's cast includes Arya, Nayanthara, Jai, Nazriya, Sathyaraj, Santhanam, Sathyan, Rajendran, Manobala, Dhanya Balakrishnan and many others. It is also reported that Sathyan who essays the role of Aiyappan in the film lived in the character of a call centre executive. After realising what they go through, the actor requested his friends to not call any helpline number for silly reasons.

Nayanthara's movies

Nayanthara kick-started her career with the Malayalam film titled Manassinakkare opposite Jayaram. On the other hand, the actor made her Tamil debut with the film Ayya that released in the year 2005 and Telugu debut in Lakshmi. She received positive reviews from the audience for her performances. Later, Nayanthara went to feature in films such as Chandramukhi, Tulasi, Billa, Dubai Seenu, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara's movies also include Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Sri Rama Rajyam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and Babu Bangaram. Nayanthara bagged the Vijay Awards for Favourite Heroine and Best Actress for the film Raja Rani.

