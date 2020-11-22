Nayanthara's 'Netrikann', Amitabh's 'Aankhein': 5 Movies With Visually Challenged Leads

Nayanthara’s Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, is a Tamil language film based on the life of a single, visually-impaired lady. The film stars Nayanthara, Manikandan, Ajmal and Saran in the lead roles. The story features a series of killings of young women. Not only does it portray the struggles that she faces, but also her bravery and determination. Like Nayanthara’s Netrikann, here are 5 other movies with protagonists who played visually challenged characters. Take a look at the list below.

1. Aankhen

This heist thriller film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is an adaptation of Shah’s Gujarati play Andhalo Pato which translates to Blindman’s Buff. Aankhen cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles. The story follows the life of a bank manager who after getting sacked for his temperament, plans to rob the bank with the help of three blind men.

2. Black

Black is based on the movie The Miracle Worker and draws inspiration from the life of blind activist Helen Keller. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The story follows the life of a visually challenged, deaf and dumb girl and an old man who teaches her about life.

3. Lafangey Parindey

This romantic drama film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and helmed by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone in the central roles. Based partially on the American Film Ice Castles and Tamil film Thulladha Manamum Thullum, the story follows the life of a dancer. Her dream to become a champion skater gets shattered after she becomes visually challenged in an accident.

4. Andhadhun

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the comedy-thriller film stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The story follows the life of a visually-impaired piano player who gets involved in the murder of a former film star. The film received four awards that include Best Director and Best Screenplay and five Filmfare Awards.

5. Kaabil

The film is based on the life of a visually-challenged man who seeks justice from his wife’s rapists and murderers. Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Gupta and penned by Vijay Kumar Mishra, the film received positive reviews for its adaptation.

