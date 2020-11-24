Nayanthara Poses With Kunchacko Boban's Family On 'Nizhal' Sets, See Pics Here

South diva Nayanthara is currently shooting for her upcoming Malayalam movie Nizhal alongside Kunchacko Boban in Kochi. Currently, a picture of the Lady Superstar with Kunchacko’s family has gone viral on social media. Nayanthara is seen holding Kunchacko Boban’s son Izahaak Kunchacko and standing with Priya Kunchacko and the Kunchacko Boban himself.

Nayanthara poses with Kunchacko family on the sets of Nizhal

Priya Kunchacko and Izahaal visited the sets of Nizhal and seemingly had a fun time with the Lady Superstar. In the picture, Nayanthara looked beautiful in a floral black attire. The picture recently surfaced online and is winning hearts. Nayanthara’s fans cannot stop drooling over it.

Nayanthara's 36th Birthday on the sets of Nizhal

The South diva recently turned 36 on November 18 and celebrated her special day on the sets of the forthcoming movie. The team organised a surprise celebration on the sets of the movie. Several pictures of the actor cutting a birthday cake along with co-actor Kunchacko Boban surfaced the social media. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sharing cake with the cast and crew of the Malayalam movie.

Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan too treated her fans with the teaser of her next thriller movie Netrikann on the occasion of her birthday. Fans adored her look in the movie and expressed their excitement by sharing the trailer on their social media profiles. In the trailer, the actor is seen playing a visually challenged girl. The movie is directed by Milind Rau and is expected to hit theatres in the first half of 2021.

Nayanthara, who is fondly known as Lady Superstar, predominantly words in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industry. She is popular for her roles in Chandramukhi, Billa, Aadhavan, Simha, Raja Rani, Arrambam, Thani Oruvan, Maya, Babu, Iru Mugan and many more. Nayanthara has been in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan since she worked with him in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She is also part of Vignesh’s directorial ventures such as Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Annatthe.

Image Source: A still from 'Netrikann'

