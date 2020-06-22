Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Quash Rumours Of Being Corona-positive; Watch

Several media reports for the past few days have been speculating that Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan have tested COVID-19 positive. However, Vignesh Shivan's latest video has proved the news to be false. On Sunday, Vignesh Shivan posted a video with Nayanthara on his social media mocking fake media reports.

Sharing the video on his social media, Vignesh Shivan wrote: "And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts." (sic) Vignesh also revealed that they are in good health and are safe. Wishing for everyone's health and safety, he said, "God bless."

Check out the video:

Also Read | Best Kollywood Singers That Managed To Get Recognition All Over The Globe

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's team talked about the rumours of the couple testing COVID-19 positive in a recent media interview with an online portal. The couple's spokesperson said the news is fake, and added that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are safe and healthy, spending time with each other at their Chennai residence. Their team also requested everyone to stop spreading fake rumours.

Also Read | Ahead Of Kollywood Debut, Nidhhi Agerwal Starts Learning Tamil Amid Lockdown; See Post

What's next for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara will be reuniting with Vignesh Shivan after five years. The couple last worked together in gangster-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which also had Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, the couple is expected to work on a romantic-comedy film soon after the lockdown ends.

Also Read | Kollywood Brings Its First Only For Theater Movie To Tackle OTT Platform's Threat

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Transformation: From Humble Start To Kollywood Superstar

The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, will reportedly narrate the rib-tickling tale of love and friendship. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan will hit the silver screen soon. Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.