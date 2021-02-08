Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's First Production Venture 'Pebbles' Wins Tiger Award At IFFR

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's first film as producers, Pebbles has received the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021. The news was shared by the latter in a post on his Instagram feed on Sunday, February 7.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan produced film Pebbles bags the Tiger Award at IFFR

Indian drama film of 2020, Pebbles directed by Vinothraj P.S. was one of the nominated titles for the main competition, Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021. The movie has successfully bagged the prestigious Tiger Award and the same was announced by Vignesh Shivan with a couple of posts on his Instagram feed. The movie was the first production under Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's banner Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.

Shivan shared a picture with the team and a video as they celebrated their win. He penned in his caption, “Winning moment! #TigerAward 2021 @iffr #blessed. First production of @therowdypictures wins this honour :) Can’t get happier :) Proud #elated blessed”. The post has over 151k likes, so far along with fans and friends dropping love for the movies as well as congratulatory messages in the comments.

The movie showcases the harsh poverty at a drought-hit village in the South of India. It follows the story of a disturbed father who is annoyed and fuming with the fact that his wife has ran-away from home. The movie then follows him on his tiresome journey with his young son through deserted areas and on the hottest days of the year.

As per Variety, the Tiger Award jury says, that Pebbles was chosen among a number of admirable and ambitious works as the jury was intrigued by the film for how humble and simple it was and loved it instantly. The movie creates an impact with minimum resources, and the filmmaker has reached his goal with conviction and determination much like his main characters. The Jury expresses how the project is a piece of pure cinema, which catches attention with beauty and humour although it has a grey theme.

