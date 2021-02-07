Nayanthara's Films Which Depict Family Bondings In A Beautiful Way; Here's A List

Mainly working in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, Nayanthara is a popular actor known for many of her movies. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with a Malayalam film and soon started getting offers for Tamil and Telugu films. She's known for her women-centric films and picks each of her characters to portray, wisely. Apart from women-centric films, Nayanthara also appears in films that depict family bondings. Below is the list of such films-

Nayanthara's films which depict family bondings

Bhaskar The Rascal

Released in 2015, Bhaskar the Rascal is a Malayalam film directed by Siddique. The film stars Mammootty and Nayanthara in the lead roles with an ensemble cast in the supporting role. The film follows the story of Adi and Shivani who are children of single parents. In an attempt to enjoy the happiness of a complete family, they try to unite their parents but end up in trouble. This film beautifully depicts the bonding between a family.

Rappakal

Rappakal is another of Nayanthara’s films that depicts family bonding in a beautiful way. The Malayalam film directed by Kamal stars Mammootty and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Declared as a commercial hit, the film revolves around Saraswathiyamma the head of a noble family who treats her servant Krishnan as one of her own sons. When her relatives conspire to sell her house, she and Krishnan set out to save it.

Manassinakkare

Starring actors Jayaram, Nayanthara, Sheela along with an ensemble cast, the film Manassinakkare is another family drama film. Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad the film follows the story of an old Kochu Thresia’s family, who is irked by her childlike behavior and does not fulfill her bizarre demands. She sets out and finds an unusual friend in Reji, who’s a down-to-earth young man who promises to fulfill her demands.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara and Balaji is another family drama film that depicts family bonding. The recently released comedy film is directed by RJ Balaji. The film follows a news anchor who joins forces with Nayanthara's character to expose a fake godman. The news anchor does this for the sake of his family, who is abandoned by their father and are poor, financially.

Kolamavu Kokila

Kolamavu Kokila is a Tamil language black comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role with actors Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, and Hareesh Peradi in supporting roles. The film follows the story of a girl who gets involved in a drug racket while struggling to support her family, financially and in an attempt to earn quick money. Eventually, her entire family gets involved in the racket, putting their lives at risk.

