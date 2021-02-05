Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara Attend The Premiere Of 'Koozhangal' At Rotterdam Film Festival

Popular Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had acquired the production rights of Tamil Drama movie Koozangal. This directional debut of PS Vinod Raj got selected in the ‘Tiger Competition’ for the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFRR). Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen at the screening of Koozhangal at IFFR in the Netherlands and the pictures along with the cast have been shared on social media.

IFFR Screening

IFFR is an annual film festival held every year at the end of January which showcases selective works on independent and experimental filmmaking from around the world. Koozhangal has got the additional honor of being the only Indian feature film that has been selected in the Tiger Award competition. The international edition of the film has been titled Pebbles. The official Twitter handle of Rowdy Pictures recently shared the couple’s pictures along with the crew from the screening of the film at IFFR. They captioned it “The much-awaited crew photo of our film Koozhangal that's premiering today!.” Check out the Twitter post about IFFR Screening-

The much awaited crew photo of our film Koozhangal that's premiering today!

Koozangal

Koozangal depicts the story of a poverty-stricken father and son wandering in a South Indian landscape where their anger and frustration is seen to be hotter than the sun. Vignesh Shivan broke the exciting news to his followers about the 'Tiger Award' selection on Twitter in December. The trailer for the movie was released at the same time. The film features a host of newcomers and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar. Check out the trailer of Koozangal-

Koozangal will be the third project that will be released via Rowdy Pictures production house which has also produced Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann. Directed by Milind Rau, the film will star Ajmal, Manikandan, Saran in pivotal roles. The banner will also be the presenter for the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Rocky. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film will star Vasanth Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Works

Vignesh is currently busy shooting his upcoming Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in Hyderabad. The film will star Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni. Nayanthara who had recently wrapped up shooting for the Malayalam film Nizhal will soon be joining him in Hyderabad for the shoot. Nayanthara was last seen in the film RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. She essayed the role of a Goddess in the movie and the film released on the occasion of Diwali on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14, 2020. The film also starred Balaji in the lead role and Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

Image Source- Rowdy Pictures Twitter Handle

