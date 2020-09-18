Vignesh Shivan's Birthday: Times Vignesh & Nayanthara Had Fans Swooning Over Their PDA

After celebrating ladylove Nayanthara's mother's birthday in Goa with a bang, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan rings in his 35th birthday today, i.e. September 18, 2020. Vignesh is celebrating his birthday with Nayanthara in Goa as earlier this morning, the Kollywood star shared an adorable photo with his actor lover on Instagram and captioned it 'Birthday vibes'. The celebrity couple shelled out major couple goals as she gazed into each other eyes in Vignesh's birthday post.

However, this is not the first time that the love birds have had social media swooning over their PDA. Both the celebrities quite often post mushy pictures with each other on their social media handles, garnering millions of likes and thousands of comments by their adorers. Thus, on the occasion of Vignesh Shivan's birthday, here's taking a look at five cutesy pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh that will make netizens fall in love with them:

1) Onam celebration in Kochi

Beau Vignesh Shivan celebrated Onam with Nayanthara and her mother in Kochi this year around. The power couple also gave fans a sneak-peek into their Onam celebration by sharing a streak of pictures with each other and Mrs. Kurian on Instagram. The duo donned a traditional South Indian attire to celebrate the grand festival of Kerala.

2) New York diaries

Not so long ago, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle to reminisce the good old travel days as he shared a throwback picture with Nayanthara from their trip to New York. In the selfie shared by the Tamil director-actor, his girlfriend is seen posing with a to-go cup of coffee as they posed for the camera. Take a look:

3) Brooklyn Bridge romance

Back in June, the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam director had shared a romantic picture with Nayanthara from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, New York. In the picture shared by him, he is seen giving his lover a peck on her forehead as they twinned in white. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vignesh went all-hearts in the caption of his post.

4) Christmas celebration

The celebrity couple had a sweet Christmas wish for their fans across the country. Posing for the camera for a cosy picture with each other, Shivan penned an extensive IG note to wish everyone a 'Merry Christmas'. Check out his post below:

5) Vignesh Shivan's 34th birthday celebration

Last year, Nayanthara celebrated her beau's 34th birthday with a bang. Thus, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle to give fans a peek into his birthday bash as he posed for a romantic photo with the Tamil actor as they twinned in black outfits. Sharing the picture, he thanked 'Thangamey' for a 'lit' birthday celebration.

