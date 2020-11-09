Nayanthara Begins Shooting With 'Nizhal' Team In Kerala; Here's First Picture From Sets

Actor Nayanthara recently joined the sets of her forthcoming Malayalam movie Nizhal. The film, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead, went on-floors a few days ago, and Nayanthara joined Nizhal team last week. A picture of Nayanthara from the sets of the Malayalam movie was recently shared online by her fans. The photo has gone viral on the internet, with fans raving about Nayanthara.

Nayanthara with Nizhal team:

Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in Nizhal

Kunchacko Boban, on October 18, unveiled the first poster of his first Malayalam movie, Nizhal with Nayanthara. Sharing the poster online, Kunchacko Boban expressed his excitement on sharing the screen space with Nayanthara. Nizhal that marks Nayanthara's return to Mollywood after a hiatus is helmed by debutant Appu Bhattathiri.

Nizhal, written by debutant S Sanjeev, is touted to be a thriller. Deepak Menon of Maradona (2018) will be handling the camera, while director Appu Bhattathiri and Arunlal S P will be taking care of the editing. Sooraj S Kurup will be composing the music for the film.

Nayanthara's movies on the work front?

Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Mookuthi Amman. The movie has Nayanthara essaying the role of Goddess, while RJ Balaji, Urvashi, and Yogi Babu feature in prominent roles. Mookuthi Amman written and directed by RJ Balaji will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali 2020.

Besides Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sehupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screen soon. Thereafter, Nayanthara has Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, and Milind Rau's Netrikann in the pipeline.

