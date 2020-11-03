Nayanthara's First Song From 'Mookuthi Amman' Out Now; Makers Release First Single Track

Fans of Nayanthara are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming devotional drama Mookuthi Amman. The makers of the film have now recently released the first single track of the movie. Titled Aadi Kuththu, the song is sung by legendary singer LR Eswari, who is known for her devotional songs. The song features Nayanthara grinning as LR Eswari starts the song with her signature tone. In the video, people in a temple can be seen getting ecstatic and dance as the song goes on. Take a look at the video song below:

Mookuthi Amman's first song out now

The song Aadi Kuthu was composed, arranged, and produced by Girishh Gopalkrishnan. The song was sung by LR Eswari with lyrics penned by Pa. Vijay. Written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the movie features Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead roles. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, the movie also has Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in the lead roles. Girishh Gopalkrishnan has composed the music for the movie. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from November 14, 2020, on Diwali.

Mookuthi Amman trailer

On October 26, 2020, the makers of the film released the trailer of Mookuthi Amman. The trailer received a tremendously positive response from fans and critics. Initially, it was speculated that the movie will be a satire, but the actor-director RJ Balaji recently cleared the rumour by saying that it will be a devotional drama. Initially, the makers of the film had planned to release the film on May 1, 2020, but it did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front

Besides the upcoming film, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau-directorial Netrikkan in her kitty. Moreover, she will also be seen in Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. While Netrikkan is reported to be a thriller film, Annaatthe, on the other hand, is a family drama. The film will narrate the tale of a brother and sister. Both the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

