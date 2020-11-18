Nayanthara Starrer 'Netrikann' Teaser Is Powerful & Sure To Leave You Intrigued About Film

On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, her upcoming film Netrikann teaser has been released. The teaser is sure to keep the fans intrigued about the upcoming film as the actor is seen in an all-new avatar in the 1 minute 14 second long teaser which has started doing the rounds on the social media. The film is directed by Milind Rau, who gained fame in the industry with his film Aval.

Netrikann's teaser is gripping

The teaser of Netrikann opens with a voice-over by Nayanthara saying that innocent lambs are being hunted by a shrewd fox. Then a montage of scenes from the film is shown depicting that a number of women are being tortured by a serial killer. Nayanthara is portraying the role of a visually challenged woman, who apparently lost her vision in a car accident.

The teaser suggests that the film is a woman-centric thriller. The teaser also portrays that a man is following Nayanthara’s character around. Apparently, Nayanthara’s life is in danger and being a visually impaired woman, how shall she protect herself from an unidentified man, who is a potential killer?

The background score in the teaser deserves a special mention. Girishh Gopalakrishnan, Vijay Rathinam MPSE, A.M. Rahmathulla and Sony Music Entertainment have done a decent job in creating suspense about the film’s plot. Watch the teaser below.

Watch Netrikann's teaser below

Netizens react

In the comments section, a number of fans claimed that the movie looks like a remake of a Korean film, The Blind. In that film, the woman has to give testimony in a hit and run case and is later forced to confront the killer by herself. Though there is no official statement about Netrikann being a remake of the Korean film, in the credits, the mention of Kross Pictures could be taken as a clue for the same.

Numerous other netizens praised the acting of Nayanthara. Several users commented that they cannot wait to see her upcoming film. A number of other people commented that they are thrilled to see the teaser and are hoping that the film will be even better.

Netrikann cast

Kross Pictures specialises in acquiring remake rights of Asian films. Directed by Milind Rau, the movie stars Nayanthara, Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in key roles. The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan as a producer and he shall produce the film under the banner, Rowdy Pictures. the film went on floors in September last year and the poster of the film released on November 17th, ahead of the Nayanthara's birthday. Check out the poster of the film below.

Netrikann Nayanthara's movie poster

May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high!



Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ #NetriKannTeaser from Tomorrow

At 9:09 am#Nayanthara #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/XlRJNtCzju — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2020

