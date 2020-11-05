Meera Mitun Blasts Nayanthara On Twitter For Playing The Role Of Amman In Mookuthi Amman

Meera Mitun is an Indian model and actor who has appeared in Tamil language films. Her recent post about Nayanthara Mookutty playing the role of Amman in the movie Mookuthi Amman has caused quite a stir. Nayanthara is an Indian actress who has appeared in many Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam language movies.

Also read: Meera Mitun Slams Vijay, Suriya, Other Biggies On Social Media, Bharathiraja Reacts

Meera Mithun's take on Nayanthara's casting

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Nayanthara Amman in the lead role. RJ Balaji has recorded the song Audi Kuthu from this film and it has already been released. Meera Mithun, who saw this recording, blasted Nayanthara on Twitter saying that Nayanthara, who was having an affair with a married man, was doing portraying a Hindu deity. She added that this was an insult to all the gods and goddesses. Meera went on to say that this 'happens only in Tamil Nadu' because of 'worthless' industry insiders and 'Tamil leaders' who stay mum.

A woman in relationship with a married man is doing the role of our hindugod "Amman",does she even know who "Amman" is ?!All this nonsense shameless casting insulting our hindu god happens only in tamilnadu by these worthless #kollywood people.Won't tamil leaders open mouth now https://t.co/C6syIWOGoG — Thamizh Selvi Mani (@meera_mitun) November 2, 2020

Her social media outburst received mixed responses from her followers. While some supported her views, others were quick to point out that there was a difference between 'entertainment and devotion'. Take a look-

Anyone can act in the movie, acting in the role of God is a challenging one and it's nothing shame for Hindu community. We know the difference between Entertainment and Devotion. Please Grow Up 🤣 — Ram Kishore (@ram_keyshore) November 2, 2020

But in this point I agree with her, you can bash me if you want but this film seems to portray God as a joke imo , sorry — Deepak (@Deepak81509359) November 2, 2020

Its a profession dude. She is just doing her job. How she does, that matters not what she does in her home. Holds good for any profession. Pls have a broad thinking about such things. Even we have a personal life and professional life, why cant actors!. — Shivani (@ShivaDrive1) November 3, 2020

Meera Mithun was also one of the most controversial participants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. Earlier, she had also posted a tweet alleging that she was the inspiration behind the calendar shoot idea that featured Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. Take a look at Kiara's shoot that went viral on social media and Meera's old tweet-

Proud to be a pioneer ♥️ https://t.co/e7VHOKIN1d — Thamizh Selvi Mani (@meera_mitun) February 21, 2020

About Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language devotional comedy movie. It is directed by RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan. The former also wrote the script and stars alongside Nayanthara. It is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on the auspicious day of Diwali 2020.

Also read: 'Mookuthi Amman' Trailer Reopens The God Vs Godmen Concept; Nayanthara & Urvashi Shine

Besides the upcoming film Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara also has Netrikkan, directed by Molond Rau in her kitty. Soon, she will also be seen in Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Siva. Netrikkan is reported to be a thriller film while Annaatthe is said to a family drama film. The movie will narrate the tale of a brother and sister. Both the movies are expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also read: Nayanthara's First Song From 'Mookuthi Amman' Out Now; Makers Release First Single Track

Also read: Sanam Shetty Sends Legal Notice To Meera Mitun For Spreading False Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.