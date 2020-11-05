Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman Director RJ Balaji Shares BTS Of The Second Single

Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman is going to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 14 and fans are really excited for the release of the film. The director of the film, actor RJ Balaji, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Mookuthi Amman's song. Superstar Nayanthara will be starring as Mookuthi Amman and RJ Balaji will also feature in the movie as well as direct it along with NJ Saravanan.

Nayanthara's movie Mookuthi Amman's BTS

RJ Balaji, the actor as well as director of the film, shared a BTS video on his social media handles. The song is the second single from the movie Mookuthi Amman and is titled Bhagavathi Baba. Although the film was slated for a theatrical release, the film is now going to be streaming on Disney plus Hotstar due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mookuthi Amman's release date is November 14, 2020, on Diwali this year. The music of the film has been composed by Girish Gopalakrishnan. The film will be produced by Vels Film International and RJ Balaji mentioned that he has written the story, the dialogues as well as written the screenplay of the movie. Mookuthi Amman happens to be RJ Balaji's second stint as a director.

Bhagavathi Baba is the second song in the film. The first song, titled Aadi Kuthu, that has been sung by legendary singer L.R. Eshwari, released recently and took the internet by storm. The BTS video shared by director RJ Balaji has him explaining the scenes to actor Ajay Ghosh. The cast of the film includes actors like Nayanthara, who essays the lead role of Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji, Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh and Indhuja Ravichandran.

Nayanthara's movies to look out for

Apart from starring in Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in the film Annaatthe, which will be directed by Siva. The other film she'll be doing is Molond Rau directorial Netrikkan which is said to be a thriller. Although it was speculated that Mookuthi Amma will be a satire, RJ Balaji cleared the air and said that it is a complete devotional drama.

Image Credit: Mookuthi Amman Instagram Account

