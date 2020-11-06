RJ Balaji And Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman' Releases New Track Featuring 'Bhagavathi Baba'

RJ Balaji and Nayanthara's starrer Tamil language movie Mookuthi Amman has recently released the second track from the movie. The song is titled Bhagavathi Baba and features the godman named Bhagavathi Baba in the film. The film Mookuthi Amman is a devotional drama film which is directed by RJ Balaji and N.J. Saravanan. The film is produced by Dr.Ishari K. Ganesh, while Girishh Gopalakrishnan is the music composer for the film. Mookuthi Amman releases on Disney + Hotstar VIP platform on Diwali i.e. November 14. Check out the latest song from the Nayanthara's most awaited film.

The song is composed, arranged and produced by Girishh Gopalakrishnan, while it has been sung by Anthony Daasan. Throughout the song, one can see the different types of activities that the self-proclaimed godman does throughout his days and why does the public consider him as a god. The godman is also seen giving advice to those who come to him with their sorrows. It can also be seen that whatever the godman touches or gives to people is also considered as auspicious. The movie which was earlier slated to be a satire will now be a devotional drama and is expected to showcase all the nuances of the devotional serials that the Indian audience has seen since their childhood. Apart from that, there is a major clash between the actual god and the godman in the film. Nayanthara is seen playing the role of God in the film.

Bhagavathi Baba is the second song in the film. The first song, titled Aadi Kuthu, sung by legendary singer L.R. Eshwari was earlier released. The cast of the film Mookuthi Amman includes actors like Nayanthara, who essays the lead role of Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji, Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh and Indhuja Ravichandran. Nayanthara has several films in her kitty apart from this movie. She will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in the film Annaatthe, which will be directed by Siva. The other film she'll be doing is Molond Rau directorial Netrikkan which is said to be a thriller.

