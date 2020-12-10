Nayanthara-Samantha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' Shoot Begins

Nayantharra-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal has finally gone on floors. A majority of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal cast members have begun filming their upcoming feature presentation. The film is essentially a reunion project for Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivn. The trio will be seen working on a project together after a gap of five years. The last offering from the trio was 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The upcoming romantic dramedy is the first collaboration project for the two lady superstars, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

The same was announced through a tweet by UV Communications. The first day of the shoot, as is customary for a majority of production houses, was marked by a pooja ceremony. The ceremony in question saw the presence of some key crew members. The images can be found below. As also one can see, the shooting has begun without Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

The two lady superstars are expected to join the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal cast members as and when they are expected to. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal has been written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The music of the film is scored by Vignesh Shivan's favourite music director, Anirudh Ravichander.

It is bankrolled by Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures in association with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. As of yet, there is no news regarding Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal release date. Initially, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal release date was supposed to be somewhere around September 2020, but the pandemic situation caused the production team to temporarily pull the plug on the project.

As far as other projects are concerned, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in this year's Jaanu alongside Sharwanand. She was also seen in a cameo role in her father-in-law, Nagarjuna's movie, Manmadhudu 2. Vijay Sethupati, on the other hand, was seen in the political drama, Ka Pae Ranasingam. Nayanthara's latest feature presentation was Rajinikanth's Darbar and 2019's Love, Action and Drama.

