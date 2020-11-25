Samantha Akkineni Shares Selfie From Maldives Vacation As She Soaks In Bubble Bath

Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya Akkineni are having a great time at the Maldives. The couple were at the Maldives to celebrate the latter’s 34th birthday, that just went by on November 23, 2020. Sam has been sharing on her Instagram story and feed snippets from the trip, and yesterday she shared a picture from her enjoying a bubble bath. Read along and have a look at the picture.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Unveils 'Love Story' Poster On Husband Naga Chaitanya's Birthday

Samantha Akkineni’s Bathtub Photo

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories yesterday on November 24, 2020, as she shared a fun selfie while taking a bubble bath. The actor wore a white bikini as she sat cross-legged in the tub and took a selfie with her tongue sticking out. The caption on the story read, “Ended up being just me” and tagged her friend Kresha Bajaj.

The bathtub setup was a surprise plan for Chaitanya Akkineni for his birthday and was planned by the couple’s friends Kresha Bajaj and Vanraj Zaveri. Samantha took to her Instagram story, as she uploaded a video that had the message wishing Chaitanya and of the bubble bath; she tagged Bajaj and Zaveri as she addressed him as ‘Brats’. The tub brimmed with bubbles and a heart made out of red hibiscus petals and looked absolutely exotic to soak in right away.

Sam’s birthday wishes for Chay

Samantha took to her Instagram on husband Chaitanya’s birthday as she uploaded a picture of him taking a stroll at their picturesque resort in the Maldives. The message she wrote along with the pictures read, ‘Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni ðŸ˜Š.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever’. Fans and followers poured in wishes for the actor under the post which has over 1,145,315 likes so far.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Nailing Barbell Squats While Sweating It Out At Gym

Samantha Akkineni's Maldives vacation

Sam has been constantly sharing pictures from her vacation at the islands and giving major travel nostalgia to her gram-fam. The actor has shared pictures of the stunning views, a video where a bunch of dolphins are swimming, her lounging in uniquely shaped hammocks and more. Have a look at some of her pictures here.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni And Megastar Chiranjeevi Shoot For Second Episode Of 'Sam Jam'

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Funnily Denies Fan's Request Of Divorcing Naga Chaitanya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.