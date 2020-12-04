Samantha Akkineni Works Out In The Open, Gets Distracted By Her Cute Pet Hash

Samantha Akkineni was recently spotted following her workout routine quite intuitively, while her pet dog Hash tried to distract her. The south actor is known to be quite a fitness enthusiast and thus often uploads videos of herself working out. This time Samantha took to her Instagram stories to post her workout routine. However, she was interrupted by Hash.

Samantha Akkineni's workout interrupted by Hash

As the video begins, Samantha Akkineni can be seen dressed in an all-black attire sporting a pair of grey sneakers. With gloves in hand, the actor prepares for her routine workout. The amazing background behind her creates quite a blissful space for her to work out in. While a gym can be spotted later in the video; it was observed that Samantha Akkineni preferred to workout outdoors for the specific workout routine that she performed. Hash can already be seen in the video as he stares at Samantha clueless about what is happening around him. The actor soon begins with her session and starts off with a spin, Hash is startled by the sudden movement and watches on as she continues her set. Samantha Akkineni then proceeds to perform a burpee jump and gets close to the ground. As Hash was in her way, the pupper moves aside to give her some space.

However, it stays on and watches Samantha Akkineni perform her set. Soon as she gets up, Hash still stays in her way and thus Samantha Akkineni nudges him to move aside and she leaps forward to pick up the kettle weight in front of her. She performs her set and lifts the weight to shoulder level and repeats it for a good three rounds. Hash who still stays confused in the background simply looks into the camera and moves towards it as the video comes to an end. Sharing this on her Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni wrote that it has been 2 years since she has given up her personal space. Thus the actor jovially quipped at Hash interrupting her workout mid-session. Samantha and Hash share an amazing relationship and the actor often posts several adorable pictures of themselves together which fans have loved over the years.

