Did You Know Samantha Akkineni's 'Us' Features Actors Exclusively From Akkineni Family?

Samantha Akkineni is known for her predominant works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is the recipient of several accolades and has garnered a huge fan base for herself. The actor made her debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave that released in the year 2010. Did you know Samantha Akkineni's Us features actors exclusively from the Akkineni family? Read ahead to know more Us movie trivia.

Samantha Akkineni's Us movie trivia

According to IMDb, Us is the first-ever Telugu film to feature three generations of actors from the same family. It featured Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The characters in the film adopted the same name as their real names. As per the reports, the film marks the last film of veteran actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao.

The film features the remix of a classic song Nenu Puttanu of Nageshwara Rao from the film Prem Nagar. The filmmaker Vikram Kumar approached Nagarjuna with the idea of incorporating three generations of the Akkineni family. The cast of the movie includes Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Akkineni, Shriya Saran, Brahmanandam, M S Narayana, Akhil Akkineni and Jayprakash Reddy.

Samantha Akkineni's movies

Samantha is known for her predominant works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. After her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha rose to prominence as an actor. Her movies include Baana Kaathadi, Moscowin Kavery, Brindavanam, Nadunisi Naaygal, Dookudu. Samantha also featured in the Hindi movie Ekk Deewana Tha. Rest of the movies that starred Samantha are Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Jabardasth, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Attarintiki Daredi.

Samantha never fails to entertain her fans with her quirky posts. The actor has a fan following of 13.9M followers on Instagram. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the actor donned a striped palazzo with statement heels. Her ardent fans were quick to comment on it. They bombarded the post with comments and reactions. Some of the fans wrote, "Too good love you", "Samjam", "GORGEOUS". The rest of the fans filled the post with heart emoticons. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni Instagram post below.

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni/Akkinenii Nagarjuna Instagram

