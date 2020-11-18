Nayanthara's Birthday: Vignesh Shivan Releases 'Netrikann's' Poster In A Sweet B'day Post

Nayanthara’s birthday celebrations have already begun. On the occasion of Nayanthara’s 36th birthday, Netrikann makers have released a special poster. This poster was released today, ahead of the Netrikann's teaser release. Find out more details about Nayanthara’s birthday present here.

On Nayanthara’s birthday, Netrikann’s poster released

South superstar Nayanthara is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Nayanthara’s fans have been super excited to celebrate the critically acclaimed actor’s birthday. Now, that her birthday is finally here, Nayanthara’s fans received a special surprise. Nayanthara will be releasing her film, Netrikann.

But since it is Nayanthara’s birthday, Netrikann makers released a special poster of the film. Netrikann's poster was released ahead of the teaser release. Moreover, the Netrikann's teaser will be released tomorrow. Netrikann marks Nayanthara’s 65th film at the box-office. Take a look at Nayanthara starrer Netrikann's poster here.

May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high!



Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy 😘😘😘😘 #NetriKannTeaser from Tomorrow

At 9:09 am#Nayanthara #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/XlRJNtCzju — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2020

Also read | Nayanthara Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Mookuthi Amman' Actor

Netrikann's poster was released by none other than Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. In his tweet, Vignesh could not stop gushing about Netrikann’s leading lady. He also revealed that the Netrikann teaser will be released at 9:09 AM tomorrow i.e. November 19th, 2020. In this Netrikann poster, Nayanthara is sporting a lavender kurta and bottoms. Her visually challenged character is walking down the road while being guided by her service dog.

Also read | Nayanthara Begins Shooting With 'Nizhal' Team In Kerala; Here's First Picture From Sets

Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann is produced by Rowdy Pictures. It marks Vignesh Shivan’s maiden production. This upcoming film will be directed by Milind Rau. Rau made heads turn with his film Aval. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Netrikann will also star popular actor Ajmal but details about his role are yet to revealed. Although Nayanthara’s fans can expect great action sequences from this upcoming thriller film, only time will tell if the film garners love from just like this poster.

Netrikann is not the only film in Nayanthara’s future projects. She will be also starring in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. This upcoming film will be Vignesh Shivan’s fourth directorial venture. It stars Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Sethupathi. This Nayanthara-starrer film is a romantic comedy that revolves around a love triangle. Apart from this rom-com, Nayanthara will be also sharing screen space with South superstar Rajikinath in the film Annaatthe.

Also read | Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman Director RJ Balaji Shares BTS Of The Second Single

Also read | Meera Mitun Blasts Nayanthara On Twitter For Playing The Role Of Amman In Mookuthi Amman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.