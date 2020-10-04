Nayanthara-Vikram Or Nayanthara-Suriya: Whose On-screen Pairing Is Loved More?

Nayanthara is a very well-known Indian actor who is predominantly recognised for her works in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. She is also the only South Indian female actor to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Having been in the industry for over two decades, the actor has successfully created a huge fan base for herself and has worked with some of the most popular actors in today's time. Here is whose on-screen pairing out of Vikram and Suriya, with Nayanthara is loved more by fans. Read further ahead to know more about their pairings.

Also Read | Nayanthara's Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must-watch For All Her Fans; See List

Nayanthara with Vikram or Suriya

Nayanthara with Vikram

In 2016, Nayanthara played the lead character opposite Vikram in the Tamil language science fiction action movie, Iru Mugan. The movie is written and directed by Anand Shankar, also casting Nithya Menen, Nassar, Karunakaran, Riythvika, and Thambi Ramaiah as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around a suspended RAW agent who is on a mission, to track down Love, a wanted criminal scientist, who illegally supplies inhalers which contain "speed drug" for terrorists. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and was a huge success at the South Indian box office.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Nayanthara with Suriya

In 2005, Nayanthara and Suriya first appeared together in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil language action thriller movie, Ghajini. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a rich and successful businessperson who is detected with anterograde amnesia after a violent encounter where the villain killed his love interest. The movie was remade in the Hindi language with the same name in 2008, casting Asin, Jiah Khan, and Aamir Khan as the lead characters.

Also Read | Suriya's '24' And Other Indian Movies That Explored The Concept Of 'Time Travel'

In 2009, the two reunited on-screen for KS Ravikumar’s Tamil language action comedy movie, Aadhavan. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a sharpshooter who is hired by the villain to kill the magistrate because he is all set to reveal a list of culprits involved in a huge organ racket. In 2015, the two actors again played the lead characters opposite each other in Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil language action comedy horror thriller drama, Massu Engira Masilamani.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who finds himself being able to communicate with the dead after a life-threatening accident. Judging by the number of times Nayanthara has been paired opposite Suriya, it is quite evident that fans have like their pairing more.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Suriya Starrers That Are Must Watch For Their Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.