With NJ Saranavan's 'Mookuthi Amman' In The Pipeline, Here Is Nayanthara's Net Worth

Nayanthara, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is known for her quintessentially amazing roles on screen. The actor has given the industry a slew of hits, that reportedly makes her one of the go-to stars on the director's list. Nayanthara last graced the silver screen with A.R. Murugadoss's directorial- Darbar, opposite legendary actor Rajinikanth. As the film was a huge success at the Box Office, here's Nayanthara's net worth 2020 that will leave you stumped.

Nayanthara’s net worth

Nayanthara, who is in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan, has shared screen space with him in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan which did well with the audience and critics alike. Though the duo is together, they both are busy venturing out their careers in the industry. As per reports, Nayanthara's net worth alone is astonishing and she is one of the highest-paid actors in the South industry.

According to reports, Nayanthara’s net worth is estimated to be around 10 million dollars which is about Rs 71 crores. Several reports suggest that the actor charges around Rs 5 crores for every film she does. Nayanthara's recently released film-- Darbar opposite Rajinikanth reportedly amassed a total of Rs 132 crore in India and Rs 56 crore in the overseas markets.

As per reports, her net worth can see an upsurge as she is roped in for NJ Saranavan and RJ Balaji's upcoming anticipated outing- Mookuthi Amman.

In the poster of the film, Nayanthara looks ethereal in a red saree as Goddess Amman with a Trishul in her hand. There are speculations that Nayanthara's income will briefly rise as the poster itself has created quite a stir amongst the audience.

For the unversed, Nayanthara made her acting debut in the year 2003 with the Malayalam film- Manassinakkare alongside Jayaram. She also made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya and Telugu with Lakshmi. The 35-year-old has many awards attached to her cap and also has a gigantic fan following on social media.

