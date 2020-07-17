Malaysia-based Makeup Artist Replicates Nayanthara And Shriya Saran's Movie Looks

Kannan Raajamanickam, a Malaysia-based makeup artist, is transforming young female models into stunning celebrity lookalikes. It started with Shriya Saran's look from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan (2007). However, it was Nayanthara's look from Viswasam (2019) that went viral on the internet. Talking about the same to an online portal, Kannan exclaimed that the project, which he titled Styles of Kollywood Queens, was his 'escape from the lockdown monotony'.

Kannan Raajamanickam on replicating celebrity looks

Further in the interview, Kannan Raajamanickam revealed that early last month he invited his friend and model Marie Dashani Matthews and decided to replicate Shriya Saran's look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. He added that he was 'mind-blown' by the response. However, it was Nayanthara's look from Viswasam that took him by surprise.

Kannan Raajamanickam, who is famous for his stunning wedding looks, seemed to be in awe of Nayanthara. He said that Nayanthara has unique features and makeup style that is tough to replicate. However, the netizens disagree with Kannan, and they are going gaga over the looks put together by him.

Kannan Raajamanickam recreates Nayanthara's looks from Viswasam and Kashmora:

Nayanthara, who is one of the most celebrated female actors of South India, has a massive fan following. She was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar with Rajinikanth. The movie released during Pongal 2020 failed at the box-office due to its massive production cost. The Nayanthara and Rajinikanth starrer reportedly earned Rs 200 crores at the box-office.

What's next for Nayanthara?

Nayanthara will be next seen in a Vignesh Shivan-directorial. The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, revolves around the rib-tickling tale of love and friendship. The movie will hit the silver screen soon. Besides the upcoming film, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

