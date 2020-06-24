Vignesh Shivan Shares Loved-up Photo With Girlfriend To Defy COVID-19 Rumours

The Tamil actor and director Vignesh Shivan recently shared a loved-up photograph with his girlfriend Nayanthara on Instagram. The Instagram post appears to be a throwback of Vignesh’s trip to the United States. Further, he captioned the post with several heart emoticons.

Vignesh released this post a day after he shared an Instagram video, wherein he appears to be dancing to the English rhyme Baby Shark with Nayanthara. The director shared the Instagram video to defy rumours of being tested positive for COVID-19. It appears that the couple has used the FaceApp in order to look younger.

Shivan’s caption read “And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts Anyways! To our well-wishers. We are happy healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your joke ! God bless”.

It is reported that the couple will soon have a small temple wedding in Tamil Nadu. It is also reported that the two will have a small guestlist for the wedding. However, the couple has not released any official statement regarding the wedding.

On the work front:

Vignesh Shivan is not only a director but also an actor and lyricist. As a lyricist, Shivan has worked on songs like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Ynnai Maatrum Kadhale and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

He got his big directorial break with the short film Podaa Podi. Since then, he has directed Tamil films like Naanum Rowdydhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh has also featured in a cameo beside the Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush in the film Velaiilla Pattadhari.

Vignesh Shivan has also directed the Tamil film Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film starred Nayanthara and South-Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Further, the film was produced by the Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. On the other hand, actress Nayanthara made her debut with the Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikkad in the film Manassinakkare (2003). Since then, the actress has made an appearance in popular Tamil films like Kalvanin Kadhali and Billa.

Promo Image Source: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

