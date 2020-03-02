Nayanthara Looks Ethereal As Goddess Amman In 'Mookuthi Amman's' New Poster, See Pic

Popular actor-writer RJ Balaji took to his Twitter handle to release the first look poster of his forthcoming directorial movie. The film, titled Mookuthi Amman, will feature Nayanthara in the role of a goddess. The first look poster of Mookuthi Amman released on March 1, 2020, has Nayanthara dressed in a red and green silk saree adorned with stunning jewellery pieces and a Trishul in one hand.

Check out Mookuthi Amman's first look:

As always, humbled by all your love and support ❤️ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Mookuthi Amman is touted to be a devotional film with a narrative that will cater to the present times, revealed the director in an old interview. The movie that will feature Nayanthara as Goddess Amman is reported to be in the post-production stage. The forthcoming movie will also mark the directorial debut of popular actor RJ Balaji, who interestingly has written the script of the film. Mookuthi Amman is slated to hit the marquee by May 2020.

Also Read | Nayanthara's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara Collaborate Once Again For Vignesh Shivan's Next?

Mookuthi Amman bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, will be Nayanthara's second film for the year, after A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar. Meanwhile, the actor is expected to join the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sehupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screen soon.

Also Read | After 'Darbar', Nayanthara To Team Up With Superstar Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Nayanthara's Big Project 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Announced

Besides the forthcoming films, Nayanthara also has a few movies in the pipeline. Reports have it that the actor has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.