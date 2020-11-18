'Netrikann' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About It; Take A Look

Netrikann is an upcoming Tamil thriller, and the trailer of the film has released quite recently. This movie is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan. The music of this film is composed by Girish Gopalakrishnan, and the cinematography is handled by Karthik Ganesh N. The choreography is done by R.D. Rajasekhar in this film. Although the major plot of the movie has not yet been revealed, the trailer reveals the four main actors in the movie. Let us take a look at the Netrikann 2020 cast.

Have a look at the Netrikann cast

Nayanthara

Nayanthara will be playing the lead among the Netrikann movie characters. Her career in acting has spanned over a period of nearly two decades. The actress had made her debut in the Malayalam cinema in 2003 with the movie Manassinakkare. She then moved on to work in the Tamil and Telugu cinema as well and has appeared in hit films like Billa, Bodyguard, Simha and Super (Kannada) as well. She has won many awards during her career and will now be seen in a thriller format in this movie.

Ajmal

Ajmal Ameer is another popular face in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. The actor has worked in several movies over the years which have become popular such as Ko and Bangles. He has worked relatively more in Tamil and Malayalam films as compared to Telugu. He will be portraying another prominent role and will bring his over-a-decade long experience in the cast of Netrikann.

Manikandan

The actor has appeared in quite a few Tamil films in his long presence in the world of cinema. He made his debut in the movie Boys which was released in 2003. He last appeared in Kadhal in 2014. Even though he has not been seen on the big screen for quite a few years, it will be interesting to see his role among the Netrikann cast.

Saran

Saran Shakti has been cast in another prominent role among the Netrikann 2020 cast. He also is probably the youngest member of the Netrikann cast. He is known for his work in films like Kadal, Jilla and Vada Chennai. He will also be seen in the highly-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2.

