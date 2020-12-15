'Sembaruthi' Actor Karthik Raj Replaced In The Zee Tamil Show Due To 'unforeseen Reasons'

The popular soap opera Sembaruthi's lead actor Karthik Raj has bid adieu to the Zee Tamil show after Janani Ashok Kumar. On December 13, 2020, the television channel's official Instagram handle broke the news of Karthik's replacement in Sembaruthi as Aadhitya Purshothaman. However, the makers of the show appreciated Karthik's dedication and contribution towards the success of the Tamil daily soap.

Why was Karthik Raj replaced in Zee Tamil's 'Sembaruthi'?

While speculations were rife that the Tamil film and television actor Karthik Raj will soon be replaced by a new actor in Zee Tamil's Sembaruthi, the makers of the show confirmed the news in an official statement a couple of days ago. On Saturday, Zee Tamil's Instagram handle released an official statement about Karthik's replacement in the show. Although the makers did not state the exact reason for the actor's exit from the show, it was mentioned that he will be replaced in Sembaruthi due to 'unforeseen reasons'.

The statement read, "Dear Viewers, Zee Tamil channel takes this opportunity to thank each one of you for your continuous patronage in making our shows a grand success. We take this opportunity to appreciate the dedication and hard work of Mr Karthik Raj who has immensely contributed to the success of the program, Sembaruthi. While we are happy to have been associated with Mr. Karthik Raj, due to unforeseen reasons he will be replaced in the program. His association with Zee Tamil and Zee 5 will continue in future. We wish him all success & good luck in his career".

Check out the official statement released by Zee Tamil below:

However, details about Sembaruthi's new hero has been kept under wraps by the makers. Meanwhile, ardent fans of the Tamil soap opera were left shocked after the announcement was made. Several fan pages of Karthik Raj also expressed their disappointment regarding Karthik's exit from the show. The 30-year-old's exit from the show comes just a month after actor Janani Ashok Kumar was replaced by Dheepthi Kapil as 'Aishwarya Arun' in Sembaruthi.

For the unversed, Sembaruthi is one of the most popular Tamil soap operas which continues to top the TRP charts despite completing three successful years from its release. The first episode of the daily soap aired in October 2017 and it has aired over a whopping 900 episodes till date. However, it will be exciting to see how the audience accepts the new Aadhitya as Karthik Raj has played the lead role in the show for three years.

