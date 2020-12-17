Santhosh Narayanan Will Direct The Music For Andhadhun's Tamil Remake; Read

Film Business analyst Ramesh Bala recently revealed who the new music director will be for Andhadhun's Tamil Remake - it is Santhosh Narayanan. The music composer recently worked on the music for the film Gypsy which was loved widely by fans. Read ahead to know more about the film and its cast:

Andhadhun Tamil Remake - Music Director

According to a report by The Indian Express further added that Mohan Raja will direct this film and Prashanth will play the character portrayed by Ayushmann in the original. The rights of the movies have also been obtained by Prashanth’s father Thiagarajan.

Prashanth is a famous Tamil actor and has been a part oif several successful films like Balu Mahendra's Vanna Vanna Pookkal, R. K. Selvamani's Chembaruthi, K. Rushendra Reddy's Tholi Muddhu and more. His most recent film was Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film was written and directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV Danayya. It cast Ram Charan as Konidela Ram, Kiara Advani as Sita, Vivek Oberoi as Raja Bhai Munna and Prashanth as Konidela Bhuvan Kumar.

Reports further added that Ramya Krishnan will play the role that is played by Tabu in the film, but the news has not been confirmed yet. The producers will also soon reveal the Andhadhun remake cast.

The original movie

Andhadhun is a 2018 film which is co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is produced by Matchbox Pictures and distributed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The plot of the movie revolves around a murder and blind man who is caught up in the mess. The twist in the story is that the blind pianist is actually not blind. The movie was quite loved by fans. The cast of the movie is:

Tabu as Simi Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana as Akash Sarraf

Radhika Apte as Sophie

Anil Dhawan as Pramod Sinha

Zakir Hussain as Dr Swami

Ashwini Kalsekar as Rasika Jawanda

Manav Vij as Inspector Manohar Jawanda

