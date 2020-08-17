Naga Chaitanya's 'Manam' Featured Three Generation Of Superstars From Akkineni Family

The Akkineni family is counted amongst the most popular filmy family in the Entertainment world. With three different generations of the Akkineni family in the movies business, fans couldn't wait to see Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Akkineni Nagarjuna to share screen space together. Fortunately, all the stellar actors, in the year 2014, collaborated for Telugu film titled Manam. To read more details keep reading ahead.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Is A Big Fan Of Supercars & Bikes, These Pictures Are Proof

When three generations of the Akkineni family featured together in a Telugu film

Akkineni Nageswara Rao, on the occasion of his 90th birthday in the year 2013, shared the first look of Manam with the viewers. Manam is the first collaboration of ANR with his superstar son Akkineni Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya. All three stellar actors came together for a romantic-comedy helmed by Vikram Kumar. The celebrated director has also directed films like Gang Leader, Hello, Ishq, and 13B amongst others.

Also Read: Sai Tamhankar Resumes 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra' Shooting; Shares Pic With Prasad Oak

As soon as the trailer of this Naga Chaitanya starrer was released, fans of the Akkineni superstars were highly impressed by it. The film released in the year 2014. It not only received a lot of critical acclaims but was also loved by the viewers. Made at a decent budget of 28 crores INR, the film managed to earn 62 crores INR at the box-office. With an astonishing rating of 8/10 on IMDb and great response from viewers, Manam was declared a commercial success.

Also Read:Khatron Ke Khiladi:Made In India': When And Where To Watch The New Episode?

Manam stars stupendous female actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shriya Saran as well. The story of this Naga Chaitanya starrer revolves around a compelling tale of reincarnation but with a comic twist attached to it. A story about Bittu (played Nagarjuna) who unfortunately loses both his parents in a car accident and manages to live alone for thirty years of his life. Until the time when he meets two young people who look exactly the same as his dead parents. Later, the story unfolds in an unpredictable manner which is worth your time.

Also Read:As Aftab Shivdasani Embraces Fatherhood, Bollywood Celebs Shower Love On His Baby Girl

Also Read: Did You Know 'Tari Maate Once More' Star Hemang Dave Is A Trained Tabla Player & Singer?

Unfortunately, veteran Nageswara Rao died during the promotions of Manam on January 22, 2014. And Manam was the first and the last film in which he starred alongside his son and grandson Naga Chaitanya. Manam won several accolades for being such an outstanding film and also bagged the Filmfare trophy for the Best Film in the Telugu language.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.