Bavagaru Bagunnara Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Famous Telugu Film

Counted amongst the most iconic romantic Telugu films of all times is Bavagaru Bagunnara. Released in the year 1998 the romantic-drama was written and directed by popular filmmaker Jayanth C. Paranjee. Jayanth is a celebrated filmmaker down South who has directed some spectacular films like Shankar Dada M.B.B.S, Takkari Donga, Allari Pidugu etc and, Bavagaru Bagunnara is another masterpiece by the director. Bavagaru Bagunnara is produced by Nagendra Babu starring South Superstars Chiranjeevi and Rambha in the lead roles. The regional drama Bavagaru Bagunnara was inspired by a Hollywood flick titled A Walk in the Clouds. This Jayanth C. Paranjee's movie turned to become a blockbuster hit at the box-office. Take a look at the trailer of BB here-

Apart from the fun-filled love-story, a major factor which contributed to the success of this Telugu film is the cast of Bavagaru Bagunnara. Let's take a look at the Bavagaru Bagunnara cast more closely and know about the actors who played significant roles in it.

Bavagaru Bagunnara Cast

Chiranjeevi as Raju

South Superstar Chiranjeevi played the male lead in Bavagaru Bagunnara. His character in the film is that of a young promising individual who can go to any limit to reunite with his love interest. Chiranjeevi gave an exceptional performance in the movie and was the most important member of Bavagaru Bagunnara's cast. The stellar actor has played a variety of characters on the silver screen and is counted amongst the highest-paid actors in the South Film Industry currently. Some of his most memorable films are Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Gharana Mogudu.

Rambha as Swapna

Rambha is a highly celebrated name both in Bollywood and the South Film Industry. The gorgeous diva has a plethora of commercially successful hit films under her credit. In the cast of Bavagaru Bagunnara, Rambha played the role of Swapna, the female lead in the romantic drama. Her character is of a bubbly young girl who only wishes to stay with her partner only if her family agrees their union as a pair. Coming to Rambha's finest performances so far in movies, her must-watch films include Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta amid others. The pretty actor gave a splendid performance in each and every movie she featured in.

Paresh Rawal as Rao Bahaddur Rajendra Prasad

Next name in the Bavagaru Bagunnara cast list is that of veteran actor Paresh Rawal. An actor par excellence whose versatility is unmatched. In Bavagaru Bagunnara, Paresh played the role of a strict father who wants only the best for his daughters and does not listen to anyone once he's made any decision. Paresh Rawal's character in the movie has different shades turning positive from negative. The OMG actor's performance in the movie was highly lauded by the audience and critics both.

Rachana Banerjee as Sandhya

Rachana Banerjee, the former beauty queen essayed the role of Rambha's elder sister Sandhya in the Telugu film. Her estranged husband leaves her alone during pregnancy and she decides to commit suicide. That's when Raju comes into the picture and saves her but little does he know that Sandhya is his girlfriend's elder sister. The story then takes an interesting turn when Sandhya introduces Raju as her husband to her father Paresh Rawal and sister Swapna. Rachana has worked in many movies in varied languages and also been a part of several drama shows.

Apart from these names, the supporting cast of Bavagaru Bagunnara includes actors like Kaikala Satyanarayana, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Srihari and Brahmanandam as well. Overall Bavagaru Bagunnara is a laugh riot which keeps one entertained until the last scene.

