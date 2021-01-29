Nazriya Nazim Posts Pictures Featuring Her Pet Dog 'Oreo'; Says "Mine"

Nazriya Nazim can be seen frequently posting on her social media accounts about herself and her personal life. The Malayalam actor can be seen posing alongside her family and friends in many of her posts on her Instagram, but there is another important ‘family member’ who also features quite often in her Instagram posts. That family member happens to be her pet dog ‘Oreo’, and the actor spares no opportunity to post a picture with him. Have a look at the recent Instagram post featuring Oreo that Nazriya has posted.

Nazriya Nazim posts a picture with pet dog Oreo

Nazriya seems to be enjoying her pet dog Oreo’s company in the period of quarantine. Her Instagram can be seen with quite a few posts that shows Oreo posing with the actor. In her recent post, she has revealed a few more of their pictures together, where both Nazriya and her dog can be seen cosy with each other. She wrote in the caption of post, “#mine”. The actor has had also previously posted a video of her dancing with Oreo which was also enjoyed by her fans and followers.

On this post as well, her followers were seen sending their love and affection to both Nazriya and Oreo. They exclaimed at the pictures, admiring how ‘cute’ both of them are looking. She, along with her husband and actor Fahad Fazil had got Oreo a couple of years back and has been consistently posting about him on Instagram. Followers would be able to find Oreo consistently on Nazriya Nazim’s Instagram.

Nazriya Nazim had started her acting career as a child artist in the Malayalam film Palunku that was released in 2006. She has since appeared in a number of Malayalam films, along with some Tamil and Telugu films as well. Some of her films include Oru Naal Varum, Maad Dad, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Thirumanam Enum Nikkah and more. She has also worked in television shows like Shruthilayam, Star Singer and others. She will be next seen in the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki.

