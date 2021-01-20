Nazriya Nazim's Instagram Account Restored, Here's What Happened To Her Account

South Indian actor Nazriya Nazim was the latest actor whose Instagram account was hacked. She has now updated her fans and followers that her account has been restored and all is well. Read ahead to know what had happened to Nazriya Nazim's Instagram.

Nazriya Nazim's Instagram hacked

Actor Nazim Nazim's Instagram was hacked on January 18, 2021. An Instagram live session was conducted from her account on Monday. In the video fo the same, two shadows were seen walking. They were also heard talking in a foreign language. At first, Nazriya's fans assumed that she and her husband Fahadh are on a holiday and they will share the details of the same soon. But a little while later, there were some abuses heard from the live session and that is how the fans suspected that the actor's Instagram account has been hacked.

She also uploaded an Instagram story to inform her fans of the hacking. In an update to the hacking, she uploaded yet another Instagram story to inform her fans and well-wishers that her account has been restored and secured. Recently, Bollywood actor Tabu's had also fallen prey to cyber hacking as her Instagram account was also hacked. She had asked her fans and followers to not click on any link in her account.

Nazriya Nazim is on a vacation with her husband Fahadh Faasil and friends to Dubai. She has taken to her Instagram stories to give her fans a sneak-peek into her holiday. In the first story, she has shared a boomerang of the twinkling lights. She also uploaded a picture of gorging on a burger with Fahadh. She also added a quirky sticker of a Disney princess eating food to her story.

Nazriya made her acting debut with the 2013 movie Maad Dad. She, then, went on to star in Neram, Raja Rani, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Thirumanam Enum Nikkah and Bangalore Days. She got married to Fahadh Faasil in 2014. They met on the sets of Bangalore Days wherein they played the role of husband and wife. She was last seen in the film Trance in which she starred alongside her husband. She is now gearing up for her Telugu debut titled Ante Sundaraniki.

Image courtesy- @nazriyafahadh Instagram

