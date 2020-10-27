Nazriya Nazim And Fahadh Visit Late Actor Chiranjeevi And Meghana Raj's Baby In Bangalore

Actor Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil recently visited late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj and her newborn baby boy. A video of their visit has lately been doing the rounds on social media as fans find the gesture sweet and heart-warming. Nazriya and Meghana have been good friends ever since they appeared together in the film Maad Dad. Nazriya had also announced the arrival of the baby boy through her Instagram handle.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh visit Chiranjeevi Sarja’s baby

Actor Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil were recently spotted visiting late actor Chiranjeevi’s wife Meghana Raj and their baby boy. The baby boy was born on the couple’s engagement anniversary, October 22, making the date even more special. Most fans have been calling the newborn child an incarnated avatar of the late superstar and have been sending their best wishes through various social media platforms.

In the latest video doing the rounds on social media, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are seen arriving in a green Porshe of the 911 Carrera model. The two actors visit the hospital in Bangalore with proper COVID 19 related safety precautions. They are both seen dressed in casual attire as they walk into the hospital wearing N95 masks. They also get their temperature checked before entering the premises. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on social media here.

Nazriya Nazim announced baby Chiranjeevi’s arrival

Actor Nazriya Nazim had previously taken to her Instagram stories to announce the birth of late actor Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj’s son. The actor had shared a delightful throwback picture of Meghana and Chiranjeevi while breaking the news for the fans. In the picture shared, the late artist and Meghana could be seen cuddling on the couch with bright smiles.

In the little note added with the picture, Nazriya Nazim revealed details about Meghana Raj's baby and wrote that it was a baby boy. She also wrote the words ‘Welcome back’ with a ‘kiss with wink’ emoticon. Have a look at Nazriya Nazim’s story here.

Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

