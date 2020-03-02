Nazriya Nazim Talks About Playing Esther In 'Trance'; Says 'Anwar Rasheed Helped Me'

Nazriya Nazim, who is back to acting after a hiatus of two years with a bold and scintillating character Esther Lopez in Anwar Rasheed's Trance, engaged in a light-hearted conversation with an online portal, in which the actor spoke about the preparation she took for her role in the recently released film. In the interview, the actor also discussed her upcoming movies. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Nazriya Nazim's First Look From The Upcoming Movie Trance Is Out

Also Read | Is 'Trance' Inspired By Osho? Writer Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Clears The Air

Nazriya Nazim learned nuances of smoking for her role in Trance

The interview published on an online portal reveals that Nazriya Nazim learned the nuances of smoking as she plays the role of a chain-smoker. For the unversed, the actor plays the role of a hard-drinker and chain smoker in Trance. Although, in her personal life, she is a little unfazed by smoking and alcohol, so she had to practice smoking and reportedly drinking to look authentic. Meanwhile, Nazriya revealed that Anwar (the director) was hands-on on the sets, helped her with her lines and in understanding the character better. He reportedly helped the actor to understand the character better, which helped her perform the character with finesse.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim's 'Trance' To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

Also Read | TamilRockers & Movierulz Leak Upcoming Malayalam Film 'Trance'

Besides discussing Trance, Nazriya Nazim also revealed that she is presently busy reading scripts. She further revealed that she has liked two scripts, and if all goes well she will be back on the silver screen soon.

Nazriya Nazim, who was last seen in Anjali Menon's Koode, garnered accolades for her performance as Annie. The movie, starring Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy, and Prithviraj in the lead, was reported to be an official remake of the 2014 Marathi film Happy Journey.

Also Read | Trance Movie Review: Fans Hail Fahadh Faasil's Performance, Call It A 'mass Entertainer'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.