Fahadh Faasil & Dulquer Salmaan Strike A Pose With Family In This "Happiness Forever" Pic

Bangalore Days actor Fahadh Faasil took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 05, 2021, to share a picture of him, Dulquer Salmaan and their families. Along with the happy picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans were super excited to see them together and went all out to say nice things in the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Fahadh Faasil shared a happy pic of his family along with Dulquer Salmaan’s family where they are all smiles for the camera. In the picture, they all can be seen striking simple poses and opted for casual outfits. Dulquer can be seen donning a black printed t-shirt and completed the look with a beanie. His wife, Amal Sufiya, wore a white top and opted for minimal makeup and wavy hairdo. Fahadh Faasil can be seen wearing a salmon pink t-shirt, while his wife, Nazriya Nazim, opted for a printed top.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet caption expressing how happy he is. He wrote, “Happiness forever”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Fahadh Faasil shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post also went on to receive likes and messages from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the picture on how cute they all looked, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “love, love this!” While the other one wrote, “sundarta in one picture”. Some of the users commented with many fire and heart struck emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan share a good rapport with each other and also share pictures on their respective social media handle. The duo has shared screen space in the movie Bangalore Days where they were lauded for their acting skills and storyline. Also, this is not the first time Fahadh shared a picture with the actor. Earlier to this, Fahadh shared another happy picture where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, he wrote, “forever and always”. Take a look at the post below.

