Nazriya Nazim Announces Her 'First Telugu Film' With Writer Vivek Athreya

Nazriya Nazim recently took to her Instagram to announce her new film with Vivek Athreya. She also mentioned in her post that this would be her 'First Telugu film' and added that she was really excited about the project. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same.

Nazriya Nazim's Telugu Movie

In the post, fans can see that actors Nani and Nazriya Nazim will be the lead actors in the film. The post further mentioned that the 'untitled movie' will be written and directed by Vivek Atherya. The title will be announced on November 21 and finally the post read - 'Happy Diwali'. Nazriya Nazim's movies are usually in Tamil and a few rare movies of her are in Malayalam.

In her caption, the actor mentioned that this was her next film and that it would be her first 'Telugu film'. She then added that she was super excited about this film and so was her team. Her caption finally read - 'Circle this date and tune in !! Happy Diwali!'.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Farhaan Faasil also commented and wished her luck. Other fans added that they were excited to see the new film. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya Nazim is very active on her Instagram. In her last post, fans can spot a reflection of Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil on a glass door. Nazriya could be seen kissing her husband on the cheeks. The post was quite aesthetic and fans could see that both the stars were sporting sunglasses as well in the post. Many fans liked the post and mentioned that the couple looked lovely. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot another picture of the two. The post was a bit blurry and Fahadh could be seen holding on to his wife. Many fans liked the post. Take a look:

