Nazriya Nazim's Cute Pictures With Husband Fahadh Faasil Spell Couple Goals

Popular actor Nazriya Nazim recently took to Instagram to post some cute photos with her husband, Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh Faasil is also an Indian actor and producer predominantly working in the Malayalam film industry. In Nazriya’s post, the couple is seen clicking cute selfies and spending quality time together. Nazriya can be seen with a no-makeup look and donning a maroon turtleneck top. Fahadh is seen in a grey T-shirt which has a faded pattern. As she shared the post, her followers showered the post with lovely comments. Nazriya also shared some stories on Instagram and in one picture, she was again seen with her husband in a black and white filter.

Also read: Fahadh Faasil Pens 'love Loves To Love Love’ As He Shares Mushy Picture With Nazriya Nazim

Have a look at Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's photos –

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's relationship bloomed on the sets of Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali Menon. They played an on-screen couple in the movie and soon fell for each other in real life as well. They tied the knot 6 years ago, in 2014.

Also read: Fahadh Faasil Purchases New Green Porsche; Shares Picture Of Car With Wife Nazriya

Nazriya started her career as an anchor on Malayalam television channel Asianet before pursuing her career as an actress. She made her debut as a child artist with Palunku and then as a lead actress in the Malayalam film Maad Dad. She has since starred in successful films such as Neram, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, and Raja Rani. Once she got married to Fahadh Faasil, she took a break from acting and made a comeback with the film Koode, directed by Anjali Menon.

Also read: Nazriya Nazim And Fahadh Visit Late Actor Chiranjeevi And Meghana Raj's Baby In Bangalore

Fahadh Faasil has starred in more than forty films and has received several awards. Fahadh started his film career at the age of 19 by starring in the leading role in his father Fazil's romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath. He gained public attention in the thriller film Chaappa Kurishu for his role as Arjun. Fahad won his first Kerala State Film Award, the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Chaappa Kurishu along with his performance in Akam. He played the role of Prakashan in the movie Njan Prakashan which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

Also read: Nazriya Nazim Pens A Note For Fahadh Faasil Who 'owns Her Heart' On His Birthday; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.