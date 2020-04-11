Neestream: A New All-in-one Streaming Platform For The Malayalam-speaking Population

Neestream is a new streaming platform that will be specially catering to the Malayalam-speaking population across the globe has been launched. It is reported that this premium service is only available in US and Canada for now but it will spread across the whole world. Neestream will be streaming hundreds of Malayalam movies and a number of news channels and will also have the basic service. Neestream will also be streaming original content. It was reported that Neestream programs are available worldwide for free. Here is more information about Neestream.

Neestream is the latest streaming platform available online

The streaming platform is owned by JKH Holding Co which is a Virginia-based global conglomerate and it will be operating many numbers services in the region. After the release of the streaming platform Neestream, the chairman of the company Javad K. Hassan also spoke publicly about the merits of starting this platform. He expressed that Malayalis consume more per capita news and entertainment content than most other linguistic groups in the developing world. He then stated that Neesatream will give Malayalis in India and around the world the best of Malayalam entertainment and current affairs.

He also expressed that Neestream will be going against big US-based streaming giants and will be competing with them. He also added that Neestream is focused solely on the Malayalam market which will help them make a difference. He also added that it will be bringing the finest and most informative content to the consumers which will help it. He also expressed that the aim of having a dedicated platform in Malayalam was important as it fills a much-needed gap which it comes to meaningful content for Malayalam-speaking households around the world.

It was also reported that the CEO of Neestream is looking for talent and creators in Kerala. He is doing so to get new talent to come up with new content. It was also reported that the platform also offers some English content in its app which is called Neestream Americas.

