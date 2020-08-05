Nehha Pendse's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Make You Want To Soak Up Some Sun Right Away

May I Come In Madam fame actor Nehha Pendse is an absolute stunner in real-life. The actor has been in news lately for her marriage with businessman Shardul Bayas and her comeback to the Marathi films after she tied the knot. Nehha has been quite active on social media and doesn't leave any opportunity to interact with her fans via digital platforms. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share some dreamy sunkissed pictures of her, donning a refreshing floral dress. These Nehha Pendse's Instagram photos shouldn't be missed. Have a look:

Nehha Pendse's sun-kissed pictures

Nehha Pendse is such beauty on Indian Television who, often inspires her fans with her impeccable taste in fashion and surreal sartorial choices. Be it traditional sarees or a voguish dress, Nehha sure knows the art of charming her fans with her fashionable outfits. Recently, Nehha, on her official Instagram handle treated her followers with some pretty sun-kissed pictures of herself. In these photos, her skin looks glossy and flawless.

But, what draws one's attention the most is how flattering the white and red floral printed sleeveless is looking on the Family Time With Kapil Sharma actor. Nehha is someone who wears her confidence on her sleeves and, these sunkissed pictures completely justify that. With a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit on the side, Nehha Pendse's floral attire is perfect for summers. The easy-breezy dress is ideal even for wearing at home.

The Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double actor accessorised this breathtaking look of hers with a statement layered golden neckpiece with intricate design. Not to miss, her massive diamond ring. With glossy makeup and sleek-straight hairdo, Nehha Pendse looks simply splendid in these sunkissed pictures in distinct poses from different angles. The Entertainment Ki Raat actor opted for nude-lip tone with a glossy effect and defined brows to complete her look. And, the famous Tellyland actor looks nothing short of majestic.

On the professional front, Nehha Pendse will be next seen in Marathi film titled June. Helmed by debutant director Suhrud Godbole, Nehha Pendse will play the female lead in the movie. Popular actor Siddharth Menon is the hero of the Suhrud Godbole film. Bankrolled by Supri Media Pvt.ltd and Blue Drop productions, June is supposed to release in 2020 itself but the date hasn't been disclosed yet.

