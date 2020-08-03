Nehha Pendse Interacts With Dr. Rashmi Shetty; Shares Tips About Skincare Rountine

Nehha Pendse, a critically acclaimed actor in the Marathi film industry, often interacts with her fans on social media by sharing pics and videos. The actor recently shared a video of her Instagram live where she talked to the celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty about skincare. Read here to know more about it here.

Nehha Pendse talks with Dr. Rashmi Shetty

On July 28, actor Nehha Pendse took to her Instagram and shared a post on her feed. In this post, she shared a 32-minute long conversation that she had with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty. In the video, they discussed several things like routines for skincare and how the skin works.

They also talked about how people harm their skin indirectly, and how one can prevent it from form happening. In the video, they also talked about the things one should take care of while practising skincare routine. They further discussed skincare products in detail. Nehha captioned the post and wrote "Skin talk with @drrashmishettyra". Take a look at the post here.

Other than this the actor also had made it to headlines in the time of lockdown for a viral workout post on Instagram. In the post, she shared her fitness regime with her fans leaving them impressed. The video showed her doing an intense workout of power yoga.

Nehha Pendse captioned the post and wrote, ''Taking one step at a time.. always wanted to try yoga but somehow lacked the motivation.. lockdown and house arrest looked like the perfect push for me to start trying.. my flexibility s**ks , yoga is really really difficult and I might have strained my tennis elbow and rather few muscles in the past few days of this journey .. but only a gym rat will understand the sheer pleasure of sore muscles and the journey of soreness recovery .. I affirm to achieve advance level of yoga with daily practice and perseverance. Amen 😇''. Take a look at the post here.

On the work front

Nehha Pendse was last seen as a contestant on MTV India's shows Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion Season 5 and also in the Box Cricket League's Season 4. She has not been seen on the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she has kept her fans entertained through her social media.

