Shweta Tiwari Takes Her Kids For Hiking In Jungles Of Mahabaleshwar; See Pics

Shweta Tiwari and her family are having a great time n Mahabaleshwar. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her hiking trip in the jungles of Mahabaleshwar. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen spending her day out with her kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari’s Husband Abhinav Kohli Takes A Legal Action For The Custody Of Son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari goes hiking with kids

Shweta shared multiple pictures of her hiking trip with her kids. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a simple white shirt along with jeans. She opted for the no-makeup look and wore black shoes. Her daughter opted for a casual look as she wore a black crop top teaming it with matching leggings. Her son wore a peach t-shirt with blue pants. They were seen walking amidst the jungle along with hiking essentials. The trio happily posed towards the camera. In her caption, Shweta wrote, Hiking in the jungle! #nanhayatri in #mahabaleshwar @lmmahabaleshwar @option_travels.” Here's what fans and followers commented on her post. Take a look below.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's Latest Photoshoot On Instagram Will Make You Want To 'Stop And Stare!'

A peek into Shweta Tiwari's photos

Shweta often shares pictures with her kids on social media. A few days ago, she shared a selfie along with her son, Reyansh. In the picture, Shweta was seen in blue attire along with loop earrings. Reyansh was seen in a yellow t-shirt. They posed towards the camera with a pout face. She captioned her post by writing, “Love without limits.”

Earlier, she shared a set of pictures along with Palak. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen in a cream-red frock. Her hair was left loose, she opted for a pair of glasses and a facemask. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari was seen in a grey tee and paired it with a purple jacket teaming it up with matching pants. She wore a face mask too. Both held their coffee in their hands. Shweta’s caption read, “Can you Guess My expressions behind that Mask!? @palaktiwarii”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's Trainer Gives Glimpse Of Actor's Workout Session; Says 'She Is Recovering'

About Shweta Tiwari's family

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998. The couple shares a daughter, Palak born October 8, 2000. After nine years, Shweta filed for a divorce in 2007.

Shweta got married to actor Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating for almost three years. On November 27, 2016, the couple gave birth to Reyansh. In August 2019, Shweta filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli. They separated in 2019.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Believes In Her 'infinite Potential' While Adding A Dash Of 'glitters'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.