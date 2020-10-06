Samantha Akkineni & Chaitanya Celebrate 3rd Anniversary, Here's How Much They Are Worth

South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in the year 2017. The couple is adored by the by their fans and they never fail to give their fans couple goals. They have worked together in a couple of films together like Majili, Autonagar Surya, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. Here are details about their combined net worth.

Naga Chaitanya’s Net worth

According to Celebstrendingnow, the net worth of Naga Chaitanya is $ 21 million. This is over Rs 154 crores.

According to the media portal, the actor has several luxury bikes and cars He bought a Тrіumрh Тhruхtоn R for a whopping ₹11 lakhs. Along with this he also bought a Yamaha YZF R1 for the price of ₹12.50 lakhs (source: thenetworthportal). Moreover, he has a house in Hyderabad where he lives with his family.

Source of income

Chaitanya has been the brand ambassador for several brands over the years. He has appeared in a number of ad commercials throughout his career. The actor also charges fees to appear in events and ceremonies.

Career

Naga Chaitanya’s career started in the year 2009 with the film Josh that is directed by Vasu Varma. He went on to do films like 100% Love, Dhada, Mahanati, Venky Mama and Oh! Baby. The actor will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story in which the actor will share the screen with Sai Pallavi.

Over the years, Naga Chaitanya has won several awards for his acting performances in films. The actor has won the Best Male Debut, Best Actor award for the film Manam and Premam. He has also won the National Film Award for his film Sailaja Reddy Alludu.

Samantha Akkineni’s net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Samantha Akkineni is $ 10 million which is over Rs 73 crores. The actor reportedly charges Rs 2 crore for each film that she works on. Over the years, she has endorsed numerous brands and has appeared in several ad commercials.

She owns a couple of luxury cars and lives in Hyderabad with her husband in their own house. The actor made her debut in the film industry in the year 2010 with the film Ye Maaya Chesave. Over the years, she has been seen in movies like Dookudu, Nadunisi Naaygal, and Ekk Deewana Tha.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Image creditS: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

