Sai Dharam Tej & Nabha Natesh's 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Release Date Set For Dec 2020

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh's film is all set to release in theatres this December. The makers of the film have partnered with Zee Studios and have completed the filming process. The production of Solo Brathuke So Better had been temporarily halted due to the lockdown; however, the film picked up the pace and is now all set to release in the month of December. The Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer had created a huge buzz due to which fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Solo Brathuke So Better release date set for December 2020

Zee Studios shared the good news on their Twitter handle along with the poster of Solo Brathuke So Better featuring Sai Dharam Tej. The caption mentioned that the film will not be a typical romantic comedy. The makers claimed that the movie will be a unique entertainer which will be full of quirks. Thus the caption further mentioned that Solo Brathuke So Better will be in cinemas this December. Fans were delighted with the news and expressed their joy in the comments to finally watch Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh together in a film. The film will witness the directorial debut of Subbu for which fans are quite excited. The film has been bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

This isn't your typical rom-com, this unique entertainer is full of quirks! 😄



Presenting #SoloBrathukeSoBetter, an @SVCCofficial production starring the powerhouse of talent @IamSaiDharamTej and @NabhaNatesh.

In cinemas this December! pic.twitter.com/NdPQNHX99k — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) November 18, 2020

The makers of Solo Brathuke So Better had earlier unveiled a short teaser from the film. The 74-second-long clip highlighted certain aspects of what one can expect from Solo Brathuke So Better. It showed Sai Dharam Tej revolting against the concept of love and marriage. He is seen addressing a huge crowd in a college campus filled with students.

In the trailer, he pledges to stay single and motivates others to do the same as well. As he speaks, idols of several unmarried figures from history can be seen in the background. Iconic figures like Abdul Kalam, Mother Teresa, Lata Mangeshkar and R Narayan are spotted during the short teaser. Besides that, Sai Dharam Tej is currently focusing on Deva Katta’s next film which is expected to be a political drama. The movie is expected to be based on some real-life events that occurred in Eluru in 2004.

