New Bhojpuri Song 'Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake' Is A Foot-tapping Catchy Dance Number

New Bhojpuri song Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake is voiced by ace singer Rahul Hulchal and Shilpi Raj. The song is a part of an album of the same name. Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake is a groovy upbeat track with catchy lyrics.

Two days back, the audio version of the song Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake was released on YouTube. The song is penned by Bhaiya Nitish. The music director for the track is Bachchu Bihari and the video director is Raja Babu. Backed by the Wave music label, Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake has taken parts of the Internet by storm.

The new Bhojpuri song already has over 57,000 views and has a lot of people talking about the groovy number. Many people have taken to YouTube and commented their appreciation for the song. Many even commented that they like Rahul Hulchal's voice. Many fans have called the song the ''best song'' and even stated that it is a nice groovy number.

Rahul Hulchal song

About two weeks back, Rahul Hulchal released another song titled Jijwa Nash Dihale Chijwa on YouTube. The new Bhojpuri song is a part of the album of the same name. Singer Rahul Hulchal was supported by Ritu Chauhan who also voiced the romantic number.

The lyrics of the song Jijwa Nash Dihale Chijwa are penned by Bhaiya Nitish, while Bachchu Bihari composed the music. The song, Jijwa Nash Dihale Chijwa already has over 90,000 views on YouTube and about 1.1 thousand likes.

Shilpi Raj's song

Four days back, ace singer Shilpi Raj released the music video of her new Bhojpuri song titled Pritiya Ke Peer Na Sahala. The song is penned by Arjun Ajanbi, while the music video of the song is directed by Pawan Pal. The music of the song is composed by Arya Sharma.

The new Bhojpuri song Pritiya Ke Peer Na Sahala is a sad song with catchy lyrics and groovy music. Although the song released just four days back, it has over 38,000 views and about 1000 likes on YouTube. It is released under We are music label and has managed to create a stir amongst the fans.

