New Bhojpuri Song Of Arvind Akela Kallu Titled 'Love Ke Beyana' Is Out; Read Details

Arvind Akela Kallu, who is known as Justin Bieber of Bhojpuri cinema, started singing at the age of eight. The singer has achieved immense fame and fan following. Along with singing, he also has managed to impress fans with his acting too. Recently, Arvind Akela Kallu treated his fans to a new peppy track titled as ‘Love Ke Beyana’, which also features Nitushree. Keep reading to know more details:

ALSO READ: Before Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali: The Conclusion Came Baahubali: Day 1; Pic Out

Arvind Akela Kallu And Nitushree’s new Bhojpuri video song is out

Fans have liked the track and have also appreciated the acting in the video. In this video, Nitushree can be seen wearing a green dress. Both Arvind and Nitushree are showing their on-screen chemistry in this much-loved song. Many of their fans have liked and commented on this video so far. Their latest collaboration is becoming quite viral on social media and is trending too. Arvind and Nitushree have provided playback for the song ‘Love Ke Beyana’ while the music courtesy goes to Avinash Jha. Shyam Dehati has written the lyrics of this peppy track.

A few days back, Bhojpuri rockstar Arvind Akela Kallu impressed to his fans with another song while flaunting his dance moves. The song was titled as ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ and was a peppy track. The foot-tapping beats of ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ were liked by fans, as they showered praises in the comments section. The song released on May 24, 2020, and garnered over 4 lakh views on YouTube in just 24 hrs. Arvind Akela Kallu and Antra Singh Priyanka provided playback to this track. RR Pankaj has written the lyrics while Raushan Singh has composed the song.

ALSO READ: Actor-MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Details On Twitter

All about Arvind Akela Kallu

Arvind Akela Kallu made his debut in the Bhojpuri music industry with the album ‘Gawanwa Kahiya Le Jaiba Na’. The very first album made him famous, and this was followed by his next album titled ‘Love’s Tonic’. The album broke several records of Bhojpuri music world.

When Kallu was 10 years old, his devotional song album ‘Jhula Jhule Sherawali’ was released, and he also won a lot of love for the soulful track. Later, like other Bhojpuri stars, Arvind too entered the acting world along with singing, and at the age of 18, he started his film career with ‘Dil Bheel Divana’.

ALSO READ: 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors And Their Roles; Read Details

ALSO READ: Addinath Kothare Shares A Trailer From His Dialogue-less Short Film 'Shevanti'; Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.