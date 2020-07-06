'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors And Their Roles; Read Details

Sufiyum Sujathayum is the first film to have an OTT release from the Malayalam film industry. The film is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month on July 3, 2020.

The film traces the story of a speech-impaired girl, Sujata, who falls in love with a Sufi priest. However, her father marries her off to an NRI in Dubai. Read full details about Sufiyum Sujathayum cast:

Sufiyum Sujathayum cast

Aditi Rao Hydari as Sujata

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Sujata, a speech-impaired girl. She plays the role of a Kathak dancer in the village who falls in love with a scholar. The duo falls in love with each other and decides to elope. However, Sujata’s father marries her off to a well-do-to NRI in Dubai. However, even after several years, she is unable to forget about her love. Aditi Rao Hydari has appeared in several hit Bollywood films like Rockstar, Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Wazir, etc.

Jayasurya as Rajeev

Jayasurya is one of the most popular faces in the Malayalam film industry. He plays the role of Rajeev, an NRI from Dubai in the film. Sujata’s father marries her off to Rajeev just when she is about to elope with Sufi. Jayasurya was last seen in Prasobh Vijayan-directed Anveshanam. Jayasurya has been a part of several hit Malayalam films over the years including Punyalan Private Limited, Philips and the Monkey Pen, and Njan Marykutty, etc.

Dev Mohan as Sufi

Dev Mohan is making his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Sufiyum Sujatayum. Dev Mohan plays the role of a Sufi saint who falls in love with a speech-impaired Kathak dancer named Sujata. The two decide to elope but Sujata’s father marries her off to an NRI in Dubai. Ever since the release of the film on July 3, 2020, Dev Mohan has been garnering high praise for his performance in his debut film.

Siddique as Sujata's father

Siddique plays the role of Sujata’s father. He comes in between Sujata and Sufi’s love story as they decide to elope. Siddique has been a part of almost 300 films in the South Indian film industry. He started his career with Aa Neram Alppa Dooram in 1985 and then quickly went on to become a popular face in the Malayalam film industry.

